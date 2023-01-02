19-year-old suspect arrested in California for placing fake parking tickets

SANTA CRUZ, Ca. (WDBJ) - The double take some drivers did when they noticed a ticket on their cars will start to look a lot more like payback.

CBS News reports that Damian Vela, 19 of Watsonville, California, was charged with unlawful use of a computer system and attempted fraud after allegedly placing false citations on vehicles that had a QR code that could be scanned to “pay” fines.

The number of fake tickets and victims is unknown.

