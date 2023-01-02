Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

3 dead after scaffolding collapse at E. Morehead St. construction site, officials say

Two others suffered minor injuries and were taken to Atrium CMC Main for treatment.
Two others suffered minor injuries and were taken to Atrium CMC Main for treatment.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Three construction workers have died in an industrial accident just outside of uptown Charlotte, according to officials.

Charlotte Fire said crews have responded to the industrial accident at a construction site on East Morehead Street. That site is near Euclid Avenue.

Medic confirmed that three people died in the accident, while two others suffered minor injuries and were taken to Atrium CMC Main for treatment.

According to Charlotte Fire, the fatalities and injuries were the results of a scaffolding collapse.

The intersection at East Morehead Street and Euclid Avenue is taped off as of 10:45 a.m. Monday. CFD Capt. Jackie Gilmore said all construction work has come to a stop until the investigation is completed.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest developments as they come in.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Jarels Mugshot
Man arrested for domestic assault after Radford standoff
Teens recovering after being shot in Roanoke
One person was rescued from a drainage area in Pulaski County 12.31.22
One person flown to hospital after injury in woods
Man charged with attempted capital murder after alleged shootout with police
Generic police lights
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in Danville

Latest News

Crystal Meyers, sought by Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Woman wanted after escaping Campbell County custody
Workplace DE&I expert explains roadmap for growth in 2023
Workplace DE&I Expert Has Roadmap for Growth in 2023
MONDAY MORNING UPDATE WDBJ+
WDBJ7+ Monday Morning Weather Update
Roanoke gas prices rise again to end 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for January 2, 2023