3 dead after scaffolding collapse at E. Morehead St. construction site, officials say
Two others suffered minor injuries and were taken to Atrium CMC Main for treatment.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Three construction workers have died in an industrial accident just outside of uptown Charlotte, according to officials.
Charlotte Fire said crews have responded to the industrial accident at a construction site on East Morehead Street. That site is near Euclid Avenue.
Medic confirmed that three people died in the accident, while two others suffered minor injuries and were taken to Atrium CMC Main for treatment.
According to Charlotte Fire, the fatalities and injuries were the results of a scaffolding collapse.
The intersection at East Morehead Street and Euclid Avenue is taped off as of 10:45 a.m. Monday. CFD Capt. Jackie Gilmore said all construction work has come to a stop until the investigation is completed.
Download the free WBTV News app for the latest developments as they come in.
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.