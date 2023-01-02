Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

3 kids die in NY house fire; 3 others, grandma hospitalized

Three girls, ranging in age from 7 to 10, died after flames spread through a single family home...
Three girls, ranging in age from 7 to 10, died after flames spread through a single family home in Buffalo, New York. Three other kids and their grandma were hospitalized.(Source: WKBW via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Three children were killed and four other people, three of them children, were hospitalized following a two-alarm fire in New York.

Flames spread through a single family home Saturday morning in Buffalo, New York. Three girls, ranging in age from 7 to 10, died in the fire.

Three other children, including an infant, survived. Two of them are in critical condition at the hospital.

The children’s 63-year-old grandmother was also hurt in the fire. She is in critical condition at the hospital.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire, but early reports indicate it started on the first floor in a dining area.

The deaths come as Buffalo recovers from a major blizzard. The winter storm dumped four feet of snow on the city and left dozens of people dead.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Jarels Mugshot
Man arrested for domestic assault after Radford standoff
Teens recovering after being shot in Roanoke
One person was rescued from a drainage area in Pulaski County 12.31.22
One person flown to hospital after injury in woods
Man charged with attempted capital murder after alleged shootout with police
Generic police lights
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in Danville

Latest News

Police say a 19-year-old man began swinging the machete at officers with no warning before he...
3 NYPD officers injured in machete attack at New Year's Eve checkpoint
Weather Talk Live - Sunday, January 1 Evening Update
Weather Talk Live - Sunday, January 1 Evening Update
“It’s just sickening.’ Roanoke Mayor reacts to shootings over holiday weekend
Roanoke NAACP Branch
Roanoke’s NAACP branch gathers to celebrate Jubilee Day