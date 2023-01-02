Airline seat space a growing concern for elderly customers

(WDBJ) - The standard spacing of seats on a typical flight is no stranger to criticism. The concern for safety, though, is a whole different call than mere discomfort.

According to Forbes, the case of a tighter space has raised concerns surrounding fast evacuations and dangerous health conditions, like blood clots.

Bloomberg Law’s Lillianna Byington, Douglas Kidd, executive director of the National Association of Airline Passengers, raises the issues in a direct comment to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA): “Overcrowding of the passenger cabin is the single largest threat to passengers’ health and safety.” Congress also has weighed in, encouraging the FAA to stop airlines from downsizing.

The FAA conducted a study finding that seat size does not slow evacuation time, and everyone must be out in 90 seconds. The study findings give the airlines with information to object to calls for federal regulations that might set seat size requirements.

“Despite the growing number of older consumers and their buying power, the FAA did not include the 60-plus passenger (a.k.a. the older consumer) in their seat study. In fact, according to the study (page 20), the contractor conducting the study was “tasked with ensuring that no participants who signed up were older than age 60 due to the increased risk of injury during physical activity.””

Forbes goes on to state that according to FAA regulations, FAR 121 commercial pilots may fly until age 65.

