Appleby leads Wake Forest to 77-75 win over Virginia Tech

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Tyree Appleby scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half and Wake Forest held on to beat Virginia Tech 77-75.

Appleby’s two free throws put the Demon Deacons up 75-70 before Grant Basile responded with a 3-pointer off with a minute to go.

Wake Forest got consecutive offensive rebounds from Andrew Carr and Damari Monsanto made two free throws six seconds left to ice the win.

Carr had 14 points. Daivien Williamson sank four 3-pointers for his 12 points. Pedulla and Mutts finished with 18 points each.

Pedulla had seven assists and Mutts 11 rebounds for his fifth double-double this season.

