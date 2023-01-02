Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Appleby leads Wake Forest to 77-75 win over Virginia Tech

Basketball
Basketball(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Updated: Dec. 31, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Tyree Appleby scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half and Wake Forest held on to beat Virginia Tech 77-75.

Appleby’s two free throws put the Demon Deacons up 75-70 before Grant Basile responded with a 3-pointer off with a minute to go.

Wake Forest got consecutive offensive rebounds from Andrew Carr and Damari Monsanto made two free throws six seconds left to ice the win.

Carr had 14 points. Daivien Williamson sank four 3-pointers for his 12 points. Pedulla and Mutts finished with 18 points each.

Pedulla had seven assists and Mutts 11 rebounds for his fifth double-double this season.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Jarels Mugshot
Man arrested for domestic assault after Radford standoff
Teens recovering after being shot in Roanoke
One person was rescued from a drainage area in Pulaski County 12.31.22
One person flown to hospital after injury in woods
Man charged with attempted capital murder after alleged shootout with police
Generic police lights
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in Danville

Latest News

FILE - Tennis great Martina Navratilova is shown in the royal box on Centre Court at the All...
Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat, breast cancer
The coffin with the remains of Brazilian soccer great Pele is carried for his wake on the pitch...
Fans mourn Pelé at public viewing in Brazil stadium
Basketball
Virginia Tech beats North Carolina on New Year’s Day
Basketball
No. 13 Virginia beats Ga Tech, Bennett ties school wins mark