Bedford’s annual Festival of Trees event sees increase in participation

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - This week is the last week to visit Bedford’s annual Festival of Trees event.

Every year, local organizations decorate a tree to raise money for a charity of their choice.

They had 28 trees last year and raised around $6,500 in total.

This year, they have 38 trees for visitors to vote on and 100% of the money goes back to the represented charity.

“We also have a scavenger hunt for the children,” said Dee Dee Blake, customer service representative for the Bedford Welcome Center. “We used to have hot chocolate and cookies and all that stuff. But due to COVID, we can’t do that anymore. But we still have the scavenger hunt and we give the children a prize.”

The festival is open to the public every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Friday, January 6.

