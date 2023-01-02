Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Bedford’s annual Festival of Trees event sees increase in participation

Bedford's Festival of Trees event
Bedford's Festival of Trees event(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - This week is the last week to visit Bedford’s annual Festival of Trees event.

Every year, local organizations decorate a tree to raise money for a charity of their choice.

They had 28 trees last year and raised around $6,500 in total.

This year, they have 38 trees for visitors to vote on and 100% of the money goes back to the represented charity.

“We also have a scavenger hunt for the children,” said Dee Dee Blake, customer service representative for the Bedford Welcome Center. “We used to have hot chocolate and cookies and all that stuff. But due to COVID, we can’t do that anymore. But we still have the scavenger hunt and we give the children a prize.”

The festival is open to the public every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Friday, January 6.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Jarels Mugshot
Man arrested for domestic assault after Radford standoff
Teens recovering after being shot in Roanoke
One person was rescued from a drainage area in Pulaski County 12.31.22
One person flown to hospital after injury in woods
Man charged with attempted capital murder after alleged shootout with police
Generic police lights
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in Danville

Latest News

VA Rise In Minimum Wage
New Local Police Chief Begins
House Fire Leaves Family With Devastation
A Special Honor For Female Military Vets