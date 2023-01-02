Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Centra Health is seeing a higher than normal volume of patients

Centra Health says they're seeing a high volume of patients.
Centra Health says they're seeing a high volume of patients.(WDBJ7)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Hospitals across the nation are seeing higher than normal patients in their emergency departments.

Central Health is warning patients about increased waiting times due to the demand.

They treat the sickest patients first and will see the rest as soon as possible.

Health officials expect the need to increase even more after the holiday gatherings.

“It was also extremely cold during those times so many of us were inside longer than we normally would’ve been. And so that allowed us all to get exposed. And unfortunately for many of our patients, they have been plagued by respiratory illnesses. And those can be RSV, it can be covid, and it can be the flu,” said Centra Health’s Vice President of Emergency Services James Bryant.

Doctors recommend everyone to keep washing their hands and ask that you stay home if you’re feeling sick.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Jarels Mugshot
Man arrested for domestic assault after Radford standoff
Teens recovering after being shot in Roanoke
One person was rescued from a drainage area in Pulaski County 12.31.22
One person flown to hospital after injury in woods
Man charged with attempted capital murder after alleged shootout with police
Generic police lights
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in Danville

Latest News

(Source: WJLA/JAYSE ANSPACH/TWITTER/VIEWER PHOTOS/JUNE LARA/CNN)
Airline seat space a growing concern for elderly customers
Pediatric Occupational Therapy Available in Comfort of Your Home
Pediatric Occupational Therapy Available in Comfort of Your Home
Kidable Therapy
Pediatric occupational therapy is available in the comfort of your home
A new study finds staying hydrated is linked to lower risk for disease, faster aging and early...
Proper hydration linked to lower risk of disease and early death, study says