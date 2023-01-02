Centra Health is seeing a higher than normal volume of patients

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Hospitals across the nation are seeing higher than normal patients in their emergency departments.

Central Health is warning patients about increased waiting times due to the demand.

They treat the sickest patients first and will see the rest as soon as possible.

Health officials expect the need to increase even more after the holiday gatherings.

“It was also extremely cold during those times so many of us were inside longer than we normally would’ve been. And so that allowed us all to get exposed. And unfortunately for many of our patients, they have been plagued by respiratory illnesses. And those can be RSV, it can be covid, and it can be the flu,” said Centra Health’s Vice President of Emergency Services James Bryant.

Doctors recommend everyone to keep washing their hands and ask that you stay home if you’re feeling sick.

