Family loses everything in Rocky Mount house fire two days after Christmas

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A family from Rocky Mount is trying to get back on their feet after losing everything in a house fire two days after Christmas.

Joshua, Avory, and their two-year-old daughter were visiting family in Delaware for the holidays when they received a call that their house was on fire.

A neighbor smelled the smoke and immediately called 9-1-1.

“I drove back from Delaware, then I got back at like 3:30 in the morning,” said Joshua Lemon, house fire victim. “I mean, everything was gone. By the time I got there everybody was gone. It was out. Fire trucks got there and they did what they could, but there’s not really not really anything salvageable.”

Josh and his girlfriend lived in the house for five years. They are currently living with family members until they can find a new home.

“We had our little girl in the house. She’s two years old. We’ve been in the house ever since we had her. So, that’s another big thing is the animals and the sentimental stuff like all her little handprints or footprints,” added Lemon.

They are both business owners and lost almost all of their equipment needed for their jobs along with their two cats.

Josh’s sister-in-law started a Go Fund Me page for them to try and relieve some of their losses including all of their Christmas presents.

“They are extremely giving,” explained Holly Gerlach, Avory’s sister. “They’ll give their shirt off their back to someone and they’ve helped a lot of people. I wanted to reach out to anyone that I could to help them because they helped me when I didn’t have anyone. This was my chance to be able to show them that I love them and support them in any way possible, in the same way that they have for me.”

The go fund me page has raised over $4,000 within just three days.

“It’s just been, overwhelming, would be the word. I was just really not expecting it and it’s been great and super helpful. I think we’re going to be okay. I’m just happy that our little girl wasn’t in the house or anything,” said Lemon

A link to their go fund me page can be found here. Donations can also be dropped off at 5331 Mcneil Mill Rd. Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.