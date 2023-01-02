Federal safety funds being used to help students report near crashes

WASHINGTON (WDBJ) - Safety officials at Howard University have joined forces with a local bike group in Washington D.C. to create a new tool for elementary through high school students to report if they were close to being struck while biking or walking around the city.

According to the Washington Post, the idea is supported by federal safety funds and aims to gather and share information on dangerous roads with local government officials.

There is already a crash reporting form on the Washington Area Bicyclist Association website, but advocates believe this is not the most effective way to reach a younger demographic.

“There’s a lot of near misses and near accidents occurring. Let’s not wait until there’s a tragedy to do something about it,” says Jeremiah Lowery, advocacy director for the Washington Area Bicyclist Association.

“First, Howard researchers are analyzing high-resolution video images from cameras set up along at least 15 intersections in Ward 7 and Ward 8, trying to document near misses, according to Stephen Arhin, director of the Howard University Transportation Research Center. The cameras, often placed near school zones, run for at least three days, he said.”

Project organizers will then process finding to aid in selecting a nearby school to partner with and host a workshop in April with the hopes of hearing from students, parents and teachers. The plan is to roll the tool out in a few areas, then to all city schools and then around the region, etc.

