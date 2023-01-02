First Day Hike to the Roanoke Star

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Across the nation, some people start the year off on the right foot by participating in First Day Hikes.

Usually, hikers go to state parks. But one group here at home started their own tradition.

For the last 10 years, they have gathered and hiked to the Roanoke Star.

Kids as young as 6 years old all the way up to 70 years old all take part in the challenge.

It is a way for them to have fun, and spend time in a community while promoting health.

“So, we are doing this today (Sunday) because it’s a tradition. For crunch, we go up and we walk to the top of the star. And it’s super fun to get everybody together. Especially for the new year starting it off on a good note,” said participant Haley Woodward.

Once the group arrives at the star, they collectively do burpees corresponding to the new year.

This year they did 2023 burpees. But it’s worth it after they share a meal at a local restaurant.

