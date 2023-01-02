Birthdays
“It’s just sickening.’ Roanoke Mayor reacts to shootings over the holiday weekend

Gun violence in Roanoke.
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There have been two shootings in Roanoke City in less than 24 hours.

Roanoke City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two teenagers injured Saturday night and another that left one man injured Sunday morning.

WDBJ7 talked exclusively with Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea about the uptick in violence. He says gun violence is an increasing issue in many cities around the country, including Roanoke.

”I’m concerned because we have a person been shot and two juveniles were shot. And it’s just sickening. And enough is enough,” said Lea.

Lea says city officials are brainstorming different solutions to curve the violence.

“But we’re going to continue to work on that and make sure that our community feels safe,” explained Lea.

When asked what the solution was in his opinion, Lea responded “I think more police officers will help us, not stop it. But help us curve some of it.”

