New chatbot causing concerns amongst educators for cheating potential

(WDBJ) - Droning or zoning out in class is one thing, but using a robot for the answers is another.

According to CNN, a new AI-powered chatbot called ChatGPT is fueling lengthy responses to complex problems and essays.

OpenAI says “format makes it possible for the tool to answer follow-up questions, admit its mistakes, challenge incorrect premises, and reject inappropriate requests.”

It is not all as smooth as it sounds, however, for those looking to gain an edge.

Lian Jye Su, a research director at market research firm ABI Research, points out that the chatbot is operating “without a contextual understanding of the language.”

“It is very easy for the model to give plausible-sounding but incorrect or nonsensical answers,” adds the research director. “It guessed when it was supposed to clarify and sometimes responded to harmful instructions or exhibited biased behavior. It also lacks regional and country-specific understanding.”

The application is currently free, but does have a limit on the number of prompts a user can go through before paying.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk is a co-founder of OpenAI, the company behind the bot.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.