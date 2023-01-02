No. 13 Virginia beats Ga Tech, Bennett ties school wins mark

ATLANTA (AP) — No. 13 Virginia went a 25-0 run that began at the end of the first half and carried over after the break to beat Georgia Tech 74-56.

Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett is now tied with Terry Holland for the most coaching wins in Cavaliers history.

Virginia scored the final nine points of the first half to take a 36-25 lead into halftime. The Cavaliers kept it going after the break, ripping off another 16 points to make it 52-25 before the home team finally scored.

