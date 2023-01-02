Birthdays
Pediatric occupational therapy is available in the comfort of your home

Services available at home and at Sensory Play Saturdays
By WDBJ7 Staff
Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pediatric occupational therapy is available to be used in the comfort of home, via Dr. Lauren Vistarakula, owner and occupational therapist at Kidable Therapy.

Therapists go to patients’ homes to complete therapeutic activities that help build sensory, motor, emotional and cognitive skills.

Kidable will host monthly Sensory Play Saturday events at the Colab in downtown Grandin. The first Sensory Play Saturday of the year will be January 21 from 10 a.m. to noon.

See the video to see Dr. Vistarakula discuss the services on Here @ Home.

