Pulaski County Emergency Management talks 2022 response efforts

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County Emergency Management says it responded to some out-of-the-ordinary calls in 2022.

“It isn’t everyday bread and butter, house fires, wrecks and medical calls, it’s what’s gonna catch you off guard?” Pulaski County Emergency Management Coordinator Brad Wright said.

He says he’s always on the lookout for what could be next.

“I just hope the way that we handled it was in the most efficient and safe manner that we could have done it,” Wright said. “That’s what Emergency Management strives to do is not just get it done but to get it done in the best manner possible.”

The team is full speed ahead into 2023 but not without an eventful ending to 2022 including an airplane fire on Dec. 30.

“That’s the first airplane fire that we had,” Wright said. “There was another airplane fire inside the hangar one time.”

Then it was a woods rescue on Dec. 31.

“Tt was a long duration event,” Wright said. “Long enough that we took the flight medic, actually transported them out into the woods, to help provide medical care to get them prepared for flight.”

Wright says it was a wild year but his team will continue to be ready to serve the county in 2023.

“It just seems like we keep getting hit with more and more off the wall things out of the ordinary where there is no playbook written already,” Wright said.

