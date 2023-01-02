Birthdays
Roanoke County’s new chief of police steps into the new role

Michael Poindexter will start on January 1
Michael Poindexter will start on January 1
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County’s new police chief started the position on January 1.

Chief of police Michael Poindexter is following in the footsteps of former police chief Howard Hall. Roanoke County appointed Poindexter after Hall announced he would retire at the end of the year.

WDBJ7 spoke with Chief Poindexter back in November. He explained he is honored to start his new role.

”Chief Hall has been a great mentor, he served us for 10 years,” Poindexter said. “I look forward to attempting to fill those shoes but I’m going to put my best foot forward and give it 100%.”

Chief Poindexter also said his main goal is to increase recruitment and retention of officers.

