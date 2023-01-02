Roanoke’s NAACP branch gathers to celebrate Jubilee Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Almost two centuries ago, former President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. And Roanoke’s NAACP Branch gathered to celebrate.

Jubilee day is an opportunity to celebrate and remember the day President Abraham Lincoln declared all slaves were free.

“People easily forget about the Emancipation Proclamation because you don’t talk about that on a regular basis,” said NAACP Roanoke Branch President Dr. Brenda Hale.

For the first time in three years, Roanoke’s NAACP chapter celebrated the day in person. Remembering the past but also looking forward to the next generation.

“We can never get tired of pouring in our youth,” added Hale.

The youth council organized the event.

“Knowing our worth, knowing that we do have rights here in our country, here in our city,” said NAACP Roanoke Branch Youth Council President.

Roanoke’s Mayor Sherman Lea says he was at the event representing the city’s support.

“To let the NAACP, know that we support them as a city. And also, for the community to know this is an organization that needs their support. They got young people. So, I think it’s important to send that message,” said Lea.

Reverend Dr. William Lee was the speaker. He says the constitution’s promise of freedom and happiness is like a check waiting to be cashed.

“That if we start cashing these checks things are going to be better and get better for the generation under me but certainly for my granddaughters’ generation,” explained Lee. “But we got to tell them they have a check now. They have a check. And that check is education, that check is an opportunity, that check is everything.

Because he says the future belongs to the next generation.

Jubilee day is celebrated January 1st, but the last group of slaves were not free until June 19th.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.