Twitter sued over accusation of skipping out on rent payment in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Ca. (WDBJ) - The characters that follow the dollar sign meant for rent have to be properly paid, not left at zero.

Twitter, Inc. might be enjoying its own type of free service, according to a lawsuit filed on Thursday by landlord Columbia Reit-650 California LLC, that alleges the company did not pay $136,260 of rent owed on their space at 650 California Street in San Francisco. The landlord alleges it has notified Twitter in the middle of the month that they would be in default if it did not pay within five days.

The Wall Street Journal report details that the lawsuit was filed in California Superior Court in San Francisco.

