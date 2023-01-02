Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Twitter sued over accusation of skipping out on rent payment in San Francisco

(WTVY)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO, Ca. (WDBJ) - The characters that follow the dollar sign meant for rent have to be properly paid, not left at zero.

Twitter, Inc. might be enjoying its own type of free service, according to a lawsuit filed on Thursday by landlord Columbia Reit-650 California LLC, that alleges the company did not pay $136,260 of rent owed on their space at 650 California Street in San Francisco. The landlord alleges it has notified Twitter in the middle of the month that they would be in default if it did not pay within five days.

The Wall Street Journal report details that the lawsuit was filed in California Superior Court in San Francisco.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Jarels Mugshot
Man arrested for domestic assault after Radford standoff
Teens recovering after being shot in Roanoke
One person was rescued from a drainage area in Pulaski County 12.31.22
One person flown to hospital after injury in woods
Man charged with attempted capital murder after alleged shootout with police
Generic police lights
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in Danville

Latest News

Plan to take the umbrella by the middle of the week as showers return.
Monday, January 2 - Evening Outlook
Jail cell
Man convicted in police killing could get more prison time
Minimum wage increases to $12
Plane catches fire at Dublin airport... 12.30.22
Pulaski County Emergency Management talks 2022 response efforts