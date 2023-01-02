Unseasonably warm into the middle of the week

Areas of patchy dense fog this morning

Our next front moves in on Wednesday

More seasonable conditions return for the end of the week

MONDAY

Areas of patchy dense fog is present this morning and a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 AM.

Dense fog is possible through mid morning. (WDBJ Weather)

The dry weather will linger for the first few days of January. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 60s.

Partly cloudy and mild today. (WDBJ Weather)

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

A mid week front brings changes for the end of the week. (WDBJ Weather)

Our next front will approach late Tuesday. Showers will develop across our hometowns late in the day. Widespread rain is more likely Wednesday morning into Wednesday evening ahead of the cold front. Rainfall totals should be around 0.25″-.50″.

Soggy conditions are expected on Wednesday. (WDBJ Weather)

REST OF THE WEEK

Drier weather will push in to finish the week. Expect a mix of sun and clouds and cooler temperatures. Highs will top out in the 40s and 50s and lows will dip into the 20s and 30s. While it will feel much cooler than our recent warm stretch, it’s actually where temperatures should be for early January.

Near-normal temperatures return for late-week. (WDBJ Weather)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

For our science/weather fanatics you’ll have to check out our new podcast! A Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7.

Click below for the latest episode on Virginia’s ancient volcanoes (yes, Virginia does have volcanoes!) with your host Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts! If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com.

