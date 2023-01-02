Birthdays
Virginia Tech beats North Carolina on New Year’s Day

By The Associated Press
Updated: Jan. 1, 2023 at 11:09 AM EST
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Georgia Amoore hit three free throws with 1.8 seconds remaining to lift No. 7 Virginia Tech to a 68-65 victory over No. 13 North Carolina on Sunday.

Amoore finished with a game-high 24 points, connecting on 7 of 17 from the floor, including a career-high six 3-pointers for the Hokies (12-2, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who registered their first victory over a ranked team this season.

Deja Kelly paced the Tar Heels with 21 points. North Carolina has lost three consecutive games.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

