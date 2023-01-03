Art exhibition highlights Virginia artist’s work

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia artist will have her work displayed in a solo art exhibit in Lynchburg.

Jill Jensen’s work can be seen at the Lynchburg Art Club beginning Friday, January 6, through January 29.

She says her mixed media, fiber-based artwork is mostly inspired by nature.

Click here for more on Jensen’s work and watch the video to see her talk about her art on 7@four.

