Art exhibition highlights Virginia artist’s work

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia artist will have her work displayed in a solo art exhibit in Lynchburg.

Jill Jensen’s work can be seen at the Lynchburg Art Club beginning Friday, January 6, through January 29.

She says her mixed media, fiber-based artwork is mostly inspired by nature.

Click here for more on Jensen’s work and watch the video to see her talk about her art on 7@four.

