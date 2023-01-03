Barred Owl released in Danville after being rescued from the area in 2021

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Barred Owl that was rescued in Danville is now back in its natural habitat.

The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke released the owl at Calvary Baptist church on Tuesday night.

The owl was rescued by someone a little over a year ago after he flew into a window at the First National Bank in Danville.

He suffered from head trauma and injured his feathers, losing his ability to fly. He then went through months of therapy and recovered quicker than they anticipated.

“It’s always a good feeling when you’re able to make a difference and return something to the wild,” said Haley Olsen-Hodges, Director of Operations for the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke. “It’s even better when you know how long and how hard you’ve worked and how much that animal has struggled to get to that point where it can go back. So, we’re very attached to him but also very happy that he gets to go free.”

If you see a bird hit a window, they say it is best to put it in a covered box and contact the Wildlife Center as they will most likely have a concussion.

