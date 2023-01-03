Blacksburg discussing ordinance change expanding small scale alcohol production

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg is considering a change to a town ordinance that would allow for different types of small-scale alcohol production in town.

The current ordinance only allows for “brewpub” style establishments, which are restaurants and breweries selling most of its beer onsite.

“There’s been a lot of interest both locally and nationally in small-scale alcohol production,” Blacksburg’s Building and Planning Director Anne McClung said. “Think microbrewery brewery or micro distillery.”

This change would allow for breweries, cideries, meaderies, seltzeries, distilleries and wineries to enter the town’s commercial and industrial districts.

“ABC allows you to be like a micro distillery where all you’re doing is having a tasting room and retail sales; you’re not running a restaurant in conjunction with it, so this code change will allow those types of establishments,” McClung said.

Jason Hardy, a co-owner of Pulaski County-based J.H. Bard’s Sprits Company, is pushing for this change and eyeing the business’s move to Blacksburg if it’s approved.

“I think we check a lot of boxes,” he said. “I think there’s a big push towards agritourism and tourism in general, and we certainly are an agritourism business. We think we can be a significant part of economic development, just giving people something to do that, that isn’t already an option.”

A town council vote is set for January 10, and if it’s passed, J.H. Bards has plans to move to Blacksburg shortly after that.

“We are hoping for sooner than you might think, actually, hopefully in the next couple of months,” Hardy said. “We’d love to be open by the end of March or the end of April, just depending on how things we can get things moving.”

