Chase the Chill event helps residents keep warm

Warm, hand-made items will be made available to those who needs them
Chase the Chill
Chase the Chill(Chase the Chill)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 8 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Local knitters and crocheters have worked throughout the year to create hats, scarves, mittens and other items for anyone who may be cold and in need of some warmth.

Thursday, January 5 from 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., the “Chase the Chill” event will have items available free and can be taken without judgment or proof of need.

Kate Goodman, Member of Chase the Chill, Lynchburg joined us on Here @ Home to showcase some of the items that will be available.

Scarves, mittens, hats and other items will be available at Parkview Community Mission, 2420 Memorial Avenue, the traffic circle at 5th and Federal Streets, and The Human Services Building at 99 9th St.

There will also be a table in front of the Lynchburg Public Library at 2315 Memorial Avenue.

Additional donations of handmade items are appreciated and may be dropped off at the Main Branch before January 5. Visit facebook.com/chasethechilllynchburg/ to learn more about Chase the Chill Lynchburg.

