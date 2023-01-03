‘Courtesy’ warning issued by Disney after rise in fights at theme parks

(WDBJ) - It should not take magic to avoid a dust up at a theme park.

According to the Orange Co. Register, both Disneyland and Walt Disney World have issued new “Courtesy” warnings after a batch of fights, brawls and screaming matches over the last few months have put a dent in the family-friendly aura in Anaheim and Florida.

“We ask all who come to this happy place to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion,” says the Disneyland advisory. “To help guests have a safe and enjoyable experience, we regularly update our Disneyland resort rules.”

The rules page asks visitors to “show common courtesy” to employees and fellow guests and refrain from “using profanity or engaging in unsafe, illegal, disruptive or offensive behavior.”

“Be the magic you want to see in the world,” the Disney World message reads. “You must always remember to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion. Those who can’t live up to this simple wish may be asked to leave Walt Disney World resort.”

