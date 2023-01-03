Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

COVID cases rise following holiday gatherings

COVID test generic
COVID test generic(MGN)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The number of COVID cases in the Roanoke region continues to climb.

During her virtual public health update Tuesday, the head of the Roanoke City Alleghany Health District said there have been almost 700 new cases in the last week. And those don’t include at-home tests.

Dr. Cynthia Morrow said flu and R-S-V cases seem to be declining. But she expects another leap in COVID cases throughout the first part of the month.

“All of us have major holidays gatherings over the last few weeks, whether it was Thanksgiving or Christmas, New Years,” she said. “And so I think most of us in pubic health are expecting COVID numbers to increase significantly in January, they have in the last two years. And I think that we should all brace ourselves for that.”

As always, Dr. Morrow continues to encourage vaccines and bivalent boosters to help protect everyone, especially those most vulnerable to serious disease.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search continues for missing boaters at Smith Mountain Lake... 1.3.2023
Smith Mountain Lake search switches from rescue to recovery
Family loses all in house fire
Family loses everything in Rocky Mount house fire two days after Christmas
Crystal Meyers, sought by Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Woman in custody after escaping from Campbell County deputies
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

Art Exhibition Highlights Virginia Artist’s Work
Art Exhibition Highlights Virginia Artist’s Work
Mountain View Humane food food rack
Mountain View Humane in need of pet food donations
Girls on the Run Registration Coming Soon
Girls on the Run Registration Coming Soon
(Source: NFL Network)
Still no clarity on Jackson’s return after Ravens’ loss