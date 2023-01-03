Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

DMV invites car dealerships to participate in contest for a cause

License plate.
License plate.(The Department of Wildlife Resources)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/DMV Release) - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is inviting dealerships throughout Virginia to participate in a contest to raise money for organizations through the sale of revenue-sharing license plates.

The dealership that sells the most special license plates that support organizations and their causes will be announced at a news conference in March.

A revenue-sharing license plate is a license plate in which a portion of the cost is donated to benefitting organizations. Popular examples include Shenandoah National Park, Virginia Tech, Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation, and Operation Wildflower. From the beginning of tracking revenue-sharing plates sales in 1992, Virginians have donated over $73 million to nonprofit organizations and colleges and universities. Dealers participating in the contest may offer customers any revenue-sharing plate or promote plates that benefit causes meaningful to them.

The dealership that sells the most revenue-sharing license plates over the two-month period thereby raising the most money for nonprofits and college scholarships, wins the contest.

“Whether it’s volunteering their time or through charitable giving, Virginia’s Independent Dealers are constantly working to uplift their communities. The license plate contest is yet another wonderful opportunity for your local, family-owned dealerships across Virginia to have some friendly competition for a great cause,” said Executive Director of the Virginia Independent Automobile Dealers Alvin Melendez.

If your dealership would like to participate in the revenue-sharing plate contest for a cause, please sign up using this form: https://forms.gle/VdTw6V6gZhgbgFb1A

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Meyers, sought by Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Woman in custody after escaping from Campbell County deputies
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
Search continues for missing boaters at Smith Mountain Lake... 1.3.2023
Smith Mountain Lake search underway for two missing boaters
Family loses all in house fire
Family loses everything in Rocky Mount house fire two days after Christmas
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
More than $3 million donated to Damar Hamlin’s toy charity
Family loses all in house fire
Family loses everything in Rocky Mount house fire two days after Christmas
Bedford's Festival of Trees event
Bedford’s annual Festival of Trees event sees increase in participation
First Day Hikes
First Day Hike to the Roanoke Star held Sunday