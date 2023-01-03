Birthdays
Girls on the Run registration coming soon

Program teaches critical life skills to girls of all ages
Girls on the Run
Girls on the Run(Girls on the Run)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Girls on the Run is soon opening registration for the Spring season.

This research-based program teaches girls of all ages critical life skills, builds confidence, and helps girls learn to adapt to whatever comes their way.

Callie Hammer, Program Director for Girls on the Run Central Virginia and Blue Ridge, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about what this program is all about and how you can register your daughter.

Learn more on its website here.

