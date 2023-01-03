GRAPHIC: Former deputy accepts plea deal to 100 years in prison for child sex crimes

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A former sheriff’s deputy in Louisiana was sentenced to 100 years in prison in exchange for a guilty plea in a case of sex crimes that stunned the community when details first came out in 2019.

During a court hearing Tuesday, officials said the plea agreement includes a stipulation that former Livingston Parish deputy Dennis Perkins will not be eligible for appeal, probation, or parole.

Officials said Perkins pleaded guilty of rape, sexual battery of children, video voyeurism, child pornography, and covering desserts in his own semen so they could later be fed to children.

Perkins reportedly cried several times during the hearing and faced several of his victims as he pleaded guilty to the horrific crimes, WAFB reports.

“I’m sorry,” he said. “It’s been more than three years living in a box and it’s not about me,” he said. “I just want to make this statement. Jesus Christ has forgiven me. And I’m grateful for that. And, I hope and pray that anybody that this affected will also find forgiveness and healing through Jesus Christ.”

Before he made his statement, one of Perkins’ victims took the stand and told Perkins she hopes he spends every day worrying about his own safety.

“You’re absolutely not worth my time,” the female victim said. “Instead of protecting, you chose abuse. Have a nice life in prison.”

Perkins was set to go on trial on January 9 but accepted the plea deal during a hearing held at the Livingston Parish courthouse Tuesday, January 3.

The plea agreement means the young victims in the case will not have to testify. Prosecutors said they met with each victim in the case to get their blessing to go forward with the plea deal.

Perkins, a former high-ranking Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy was charged with rape, child pornography, sexual battery, and video voyeurism. And, he was accused of covering desserts with his own semen so that they could later be fed to children.

Perkins’ former school teacher wife, Cynthia, was also charged in portions of the case and pleaded guilty last year. She was sentenced to 41 years in prison and agreed to testify against her now ex-husband.

The two were married at the time of their arrests, according to WAFB.

