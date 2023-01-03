Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Gretna Branch Library reopens after temporarily closing during renovations

Gretna Branch Library reopens
Gretna Branch Library reopens(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Gretna Branch Library will soon begin a new chapter as renovations are underway on the inside and outside of the building.

They were doing curbside service only for two months during construction, but they reopened their doors on Tuesday.

“We are excited to reopen to the public,” said Rhonda Griffin, director of Pittsylvania County Public Libraries. “We had to close a little while for people’s safety with construction. We had the fire marshal come in and do an inspection and he okayed that we open to the public with limited resources. We have limited computers and can still check out books and DVDs.”

The renovations will nearly double the size of the library by making use of space that was previously occupied by Danville Community College.

There will soon be a new adult reading space and larger reading areas for teens and children.

“Often that population is overlooked. So, we need to really focus on that and give them a place of their own so they feel that they’re important in the library also,” added Griffin.

They have already added handicapped doors, an outdoor enclosed children area, and an outdoor learning space with tables that include charging outlets.

“This library is located right between the high school and the middle school. It’s also adjacent to a trail that goes through Gretna. So, we’re hoping to combine all of that and make it a friendly area not only for outdoors. So, when we’re closed you’ll still have access to Wi-Fi,” explained Griffin.

There will also be a music maze, an outdoor stage, and a large colorful sign to encourage people to check out the library.

“There is a very important piece of Gretna right here. We have a library system where we offer electronic books, DVDs, and all sorts of resources where people can come and study and learn. We want the community to be aware and proud of it.”

The total cost of both the indoor and outdoor renovations is around $1.5 million. Pittsylvania County is helping with the costs, but a majority of the funding is from community grants and donations.

They hope to have the inside finished by late Spring.

They will continue to offer curbside pickup when they have to close again.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search continues for missing boaters at Smith Mountain Lake... 1.3.2023
Smith Mountain Lake search switches from rescue to recovery
Family loses all in house fire
Family loses everything in Rocky Mount house fire two days after Christmas
Crystal Meyers, sought by Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Woman in custody after escaping from Campbell County deputies
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

Barred owl released in Danville
Barred Owl released in Danville after being rescued from the area in 2021
Art Exhibition Highlights Virginia Artist’s Work
Art Exhibition Highlights Virginia Artist’s Work
COVID test generic
COVID cases rise following holiday gatherings
Mountain View Humane food food rack
Mountain View Humane in need of pet food donations