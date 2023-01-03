Gretna Branch Library reopens after temporarily closing during renovations

GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Gretna Branch Library will soon begin a new chapter as renovations are underway on the inside and outside of the building.

They were doing curbside service only for two months during construction, but they reopened their doors on Tuesday.

“We are excited to reopen to the public,” said Rhonda Griffin, director of Pittsylvania County Public Libraries. “We had to close a little while for people’s safety with construction. We had the fire marshal come in and do an inspection and he okayed that we open to the public with limited resources. We have limited computers and can still check out books and DVDs.”

The renovations will nearly double the size of the library by making use of space that was previously occupied by Danville Community College.

There will soon be a new adult reading space and larger reading areas for teens and children.

“Often that population is overlooked. So, we need to really focus on that and give them a place of their own so they feel that they’re important in the library also,” added Griffin.

They have already added handicapped doors, an outdoor enclosed children area, and an outdoor learning space with tables that include charging outlets.

“This library is located right between the high school and the middle school. It’s also adjacent to a trail that goes through Gretna. So, we’re hoping to combine all of that and make it a friendly area not only for outdoors. So, when we’re closed you’ll still have access to Wi-Fi,” explained Griffin.

There will also be a music maze, an outdoor stage, and a large colorful sign to encourage people to check out the library.

“There is a very important piece of Gretna right here. We have a library system where we offer electronic books, DVDs, and all sorts of resources where people can come and study and learn. We want the community to be aware and proud of it.”

The total cost of both the indoor and outdoor renovations is around $1.5 million. Pittsylvania County is helping with the costs, but a majority of the funding is from community grants and donations.

They hope to have the inside finished by late Spring.

They will continue to offer curbside pickup when they have to close again.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.