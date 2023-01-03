Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Program designed to help job-seeking youth be successful in workplace

Workshop is designed specifically for youth ages 16 and up
Work It Workshops
Work It Workshops(Virginia Career Works)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a brand new workshop program, targeting job-seeking youth ages 16 and up, that starts this month.

Ashley Pannell, Career Pathways Coordinator at Greater Roanoke Workforce Development Board, along with Toni McLawhorn, one-stop manager at Virginia Career Works Greater Roanoke, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about the new “Work-It Workshops” and some of the topics that will be covered.

If you know of a young adult entering the workforce, this workshop may be perfect, with topics that include: Resume Ready, Dress your Professional You, Express Yourself Professionally, Networking Tips and I’m Paid, Now What?

For more information, visit the Virginia Career Works website here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search continues for missing boaters at Smith Mountain Lake... 1.3.2023
Smith Mountain Lake search switches from rescue to recovery
Crystal Meyers, sought by Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Woman in custody after escaping from Campbell County deputies
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
Family loses all in house fire
Family loses everything in Rocky Mount house fire two days after Christmas
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

Billy Wes Adams, Jr.
Man sought, wanted for Campbell County felony probation violation
Girls on the Run
Girls on the Run registration coming soon
Chase the Chill
Chase the Chill event helps residents keep warm
Public Health Update with Dr. Cynthia Morrow
Public Health Update with Dr. Cynthia Morrow