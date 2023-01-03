Program designed to help job-seeking youth be successful in workplace

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a brand new workshop program, targeting job-seeking youth ages 16 and up, that starts this month.

Ashley Pannell, Career Pathways Coordinator at Greater Roanoke Workforce Development Board, along with Toni McLawhorn, one-stop manager at Virginia Career Works Greater Roanoke, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about the new “Work-It Workshops” and some of the topics that will be covered.

If you know of a young adult entering the workforce, this workshop may be perfect, with topics that include: Resume Ready, Dress your Professional You, Express Yourself Professionally, Networking Tips and I’m Paid, Now What?

For more information, visit the Virginia Career Works website here.

