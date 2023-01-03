Hollingsworth & Vose expanding operation in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin Team Release) - Hollingworth & Vose is investing over $40 million to expand its operation in Floyd County, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team.

Youngkin’s team says the expansion will create 25 jobs.

The funds will be used to add over 28,000 square feet to its facility, which is at 365 Christiansburg Pike Northeast, to make room for new production equipment to meet increased demand.

“Hollingsworth & Vose has generated positive economic impact and job opportunities in Floyd County for more than four decades, and this significant investment further solidifies the company’s commitment to Virginia,” said Governor Youngkin. “Businesses with a long history of expansion in the Commonwealth offer powerful testimonials on why a Virginia location is a foundation for success, and we look forward to a continued partnership with H&V.”

“We’ve been a part of the Floyd, Virginia community since 1976. This facility is essential to serving both our global and domestic customers,” said Josh Ayer, CEO of H&V. “We chose Virginia for this expansion because of its positive business environment and strong support from the Commonwealth of Virginia and Floyd County.”

Hollingsworth & Vose is a global manufacturer of advanced materials used in filtration, battery and industrial appliances.

