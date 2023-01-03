Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Man reported missing from Galax

34-year-old Kevin Thompson was last seen in Doctor’s Park on November 23, 2022.
34-year-old Kevin Thompson was last seen in Doctor’s Park on November 23, 2022.(Galax Police Department)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - A Galax man has been reported missing, according to the Galax Police Department.

34-year-old Kevin Thompson, who also goes by “K-2,″ was last seen in Doctor’s Park on November 23, 2022.

Police say Thompson is 6′3″ tall and weighs 190 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Thomas’s location is asked to call the Galax Police Department at 276-236-8101.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Meyers, sought by Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Woman in custody after escaping from Campbell County deputies
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
Search continues for missing boaters at Smith Mountain Lake... 1.3.2023
Smith Mountain Lake search underway for two missing boaters
Family loses all in house fire
Family loses everything in Rocky Mount house fire two days after Christmas
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

Search Continues for Missing Boaters at Smith Mountain Lake
Search Continues for Missing Boaters at Smith Mountain Lake
Gov. Glenn Youngkin
Hollingsworth & Vose expanding operation in Floyd County
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Birthdays and Anniversaries for January 3, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for January 3, 2023