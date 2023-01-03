Man sought, wanted for Campbell County felony probation violation

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted for a felony probation violation.

Billy Wes Adams, Jr. of Campbell County is wanted. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 434-332-9580 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

Investigators believe Adams was in a vehicle Monday with Crystal Torrence, who led police on a chase that led to her arrest. They believe he ran from police when she was captured after the chase.

