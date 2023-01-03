Mountain View Humane in need of pet food donations

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Mountain View Humane is asking the community for help in making sure pets in the New River Valley are fed.

The clinic runs a pet food pantry which operates from community donations.

Right now, the clinic is running low on dog food and is completely out of cat food.

Mountain View Humane is accepting donations of any brand and size of dry cat and dog food.

“It is very important because it is the difference between eating and not eating,” Executive Director Sylvie Peterson said. “We don’t ever want to find the situation where pets aren’t being fed because of financial struggles of the family or the family is going with less food because they’re feeding the pet or worst case scenario, they can’t keep their pet because they can’t afford to feed it.”

The clinic will also take monetary donations at the clinic or online.

Online donations can be earmarked for pet food in the “In memory or honor of” section.

You can drop off monetary donations or bags of pet food at the clinic Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 225 Industrial Drive, Christiansburg, VA 24073.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.