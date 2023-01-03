Recovery efforts for two missing boaters at Smith Mountain Lake after a fatal accident extend into a third day

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The search for the bodies of two missing boaters has gone on since Monday. Crews wrapped up recovery efforts around 6 p.m. on Tuesday after searching for 10 hours.

While crews were out on the water on Tuesday, the family gathered in the parking lot at the Anthony Ford boat dock, waiting for any new updates. First Sgt. Tim Dooley with Virginia Conservation Police explained it’s been an emotional day for everyone involved.

“It’s always difficult when you’re dealing with situations like this, there’s a lot of emotions involved with the family members and things like that,” Sgt. Dooley said. “We just stay the course and give our best effort.”

Conservation Police, Virginia State Police and Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire & Rescue started search efforts on Monday. The search continued into Tuesday after police recovered the boat.

“We were able to secure the boat, spoke to various witnesses, and based on the evidence and the witness statements is when we started to believe that there were some people in the water that needed to be removed,” Sgt. Dooley said.

The efforts switched from a rescue to a recovery shortly after officials arrived on the scene on Monday.

“We believe they’re in the water,” Sgt. Dooley said. “We believe that’s probably where we’re going to find them, in the water.”

Divers searched the water that’s more than 70 feet deep. Sgt. Dooley explained the low visibility and the cooler temperatures made recovery efforts difficult.

“There is a lot of woody debris that is submerged in the water that is creating some issues,” Sgt. Dooley said.

Sgt. Dooley explained fatal accidents like this one usually don’t happen so early in the year.

“I would say this is more abnormal just because the boating traffic this time of year is very decreased, but when you get a warm day like we had on Monday, then that obviously brings folks out,” Sgt. Dooley said. “We’re here for the long haul, we’re going to do what we have to do and keep on searching.”

Crews started to finish recovery efforts on Tuesday once it started to get dark out and the temperature started to drop. Crews are planning to start their search back up on Wednesday morning.

Officials have not made public who the boaters were or shared information about what happened leading up to the incident.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.