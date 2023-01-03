Birthdays
School bus driver arrested for DUI after crashing bus into utility pole, police say

State police said Walter Collie, 43, was under the influence of drugs when he crashed the...
State police said Walter Collie, 43, was under the influence of drugs when he crashed the school bus into a utility pole on Sept. 12.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A school bus driver in West Virginia was arrested in connection to a crash that sent six students to the hospital in September.

According to West Virginia State Police, Walter Collie, 43, was arrested Tuesday for DUI with a minor and DUI causing injury.

State police said Collie was under the influence of drugs when he crashed the school bus into a utility pole on Sept. 12.

Officials said about 40 students were onboard at the time of the crash. Six students were injured and sent to the hospital.

Further information has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

