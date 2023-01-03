Staying mild ahead of our cold front

Another mild day with highs in the 60s (10-15° above average)

Tracking our next front

Turning seasonable by the end of the workweek

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

Cloudy and mild across the region this morning. Temperatures stay mild today with highs in the 60s and a few locations making it to 70°.

Cloudy and very mild this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

As we head past sunset, rain showers will be possible ahead of our next cold front. Looking at new model data, we’ve noticed a few subtle changes to the intensity and timing of the front. Our first wave of showers could move in this evening and would bring less of a widespread, soaking rain. Instead, more of a scattering of showers Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Our first wave of showers arrives this evening. (WDBJ Weather)

The cold front itself will move through Wednesday. A few showers remain possible early Wednesday. If we were to see any breaks in the clouds, this may lead to a few thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Waves of showers move in on Wednesday. (WDBJ Weather)

Winds will also turn gusty behind the front Wednesday as the cooler air comes in. Gusts may reach 15-25 mph at times.

Rainfall totals for both Tuesday and Wednesday will generally read between .25″ and .50″ with isolated higher amounts are possible especially if thunderstorms develop.

Light rain is expected tonight into tomorrow. (WDBJ Weather)

DRYING OUT PAST WEDNESDAY

Drier weather will push in to finish the week, but we will also say goodbye to the warmer than normal conditions. Highs will drop back down into the 40s starting on Friday. Lows will dip into the 20s and 30s to begin the weekend. While it will feel much cooler than our recent warm stretch, it’s actually where temperatures should be for early January.

Another weak disturbance may bring a chance of flurries and mountain snow showers late Saturday night into Sunday.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

For our science/weather fanatics you’ll have to check out our new podcast! A Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7.

Click below for the latest episode on Virginia’s ancient volcanoes (yes, Virginia does have volcanoes!) with your host Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts! If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com.

Yes, Virginia, we do have volcanoes Listen to the latest Slight Chance of Science podcast as we check out the hot topic of volcanoes and Virginia's volcanic past.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.