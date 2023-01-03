Still no clarity on Jackson’s return after Ravens’ loss

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore coach John Harbaugh says he doesn’t know if Lamar Jackson will practice this week. Time suddenly isn’t on the Ravens’ side.

They are headed to the playoffs, but their 16-13 loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday night only reinforced what has become obvious. They could really use Jackson, and he’ll probably need to play his absolute best to make this offense effective.

Jackson has missed four straight games with a knee injury and hasn’t practiced at all in that span.

