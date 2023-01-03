Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Virginia inmate, former VEC employee convicted in fraud cases

(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Va. (WDBJ/OSIG Release) - An Office of the State Inspector General (OSIG) investigation has revealed an inmate at River North Correctional Center in Independence filed false unemployment claims with the Virginia Employment Commission, using the names of other inmates. OSIG says the scheme was to defraud the Commonwealth of Virginia of unemployment insurance and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).

The total intended losses attributable to the fraudulent filings was $109,540, according to OSIG. People on the outside who worked with the inmate to defraud the commonwealth were charged federally with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and aggravated identity theft and sentenced to federal prison terms, the inmate to 70 months and the co-conspirator to 37 months. They were ordered to pay joint restitution of $109,540.

In a second investigation, OSIG found a former VEC employee lied on 19 occasions when filing PUA claims online to obtain $7,830 in benefits from the Commonwealth that the employee was not qualified to receive.

The person pleaded guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge of obtaining money by false pretense and four misdemeanor charges for computer fraud and making false statements to obtain benefits. For each of the five charges, a judge sentenced the employee to 12 months in jail, but with all 12 months suspended. The suspended sentences are conditioned upon restitution of $7,830 to the VEC, community service of 150 hours to be completed within 12 months and uniform good behavior for 12 months.

Names of the offenders have not been released.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search continues for missing boaters at Smith Mountain Lake... 1.3.2023
Smith Mountain Lake search switches from rescue to recovery
Crystal Meyers, sought by Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Woman in custody after escaping from Campbell County deputies
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
Family loses all in house fire
Family loses everything in Rocky Mount house fire two days after Christmas
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

Billy Wes Adams, Jr.
Man sought, wanted for Campbell County felony probation violation
Public Health Update with Dr. Cynthia Morrow
Public Health Update with Dr. Cynthia Morrow
Sam Bankman-Fried arrives at Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in New York. The...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty in New York
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Suspect in Idaho slayings not expected to fight extradition