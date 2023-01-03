With just one test, help protect your family from radon exposure

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For just $3, you can test your home for an odorless gas which experts say is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States.

That gas is radon: a radioactive gas found in certain types of soil and bedrock.

Testing your home is the only way to know if it contains high radon levels.

Dr. Cynthia Morrow with the Roanoke City Alleghany Health Districts said Tuesday that January is National Radon Action Month.

She encourages everyone to test their homes.

“There is no great prediction of whether your home has radon in it or not,” Dr. Morrow explained. “There can be variability even within a neighborhood. And so our suggestion is that everybody get their home tested for Radon every couple of years.”

She said it’s important to test other homes which you or your children spend a lot of time in - such as a grandparent’s house.

If a test kit is outside your budget, you can find the link to order a $3 test kit from the Virginia Department of Health. If your tests detects high levels of radon, you can reach out to a certified professional to help mitigate the issue.

You can learn more from Dr. Morrow’s most recent virtual public health update on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk:

