Pet Talk: Can pets be affected by seasons?

By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet.

In the winter, people can be affected by Seasonal Affective Disorder. Can your pets be affected as well?

We spoke to Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA and she touched on what to do in this type of situation.

