Another round of showers and isolated storms

Mild air is replaced with cooler temperatures by the weekend
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:49 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
  • Cold front pushes east; keeping rain chances (isolated storms) Wednesday
  • We remain warm today
  • Cooler weather arrives later this week

WEDNESDAY

The second wave of showers comes through for Wednesday bringing scattered rain through the morning. The opportunity for a few storms isn’t off the table for Wednesday. Better coverage of scattered showers will be between sunrise and midday, with only isolated chances during the afternoon.

Another round of rain moves through with isolated thunderstorms.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s once again.

Temperatures will once again be much warmer than normal, but have the umbrella ready as showers will be present at times.(WDBJ7)

Winds will remain breezy behind the front on Wednesday evening as the cooler air comes in. Gusts may reach 15-25 mph at times into the evening.

RAINFALL TOTALS: Between .25″ and .50″ with isolated higher amounts possible especially if thunderstorms develop. Flooding does not look to be a concern.

TURNING SEASONABLE LATE WEEK

Clouds will clear out Thursday and Friday as drier weather arrives. We will also say goodbye to the warmer than normal conditions. Highs will drop to the 40s starting Friday. Lows will dip into the 20s and 30s as we begin the weekend.

Much cooler weather arrives by the end of the week.(WDBJ Weather)

PRECIPITATION POTENTIAL THIS WEEKEND

Right now some models are hinting that we could see a period of mountain snow showers this weekend. It looks like the best chance may be Sunday morning. Spotty rain/mix isn’t off the table for a few spots too. We will be able to fine tune as we head closer to the weekend, so check back for updates.

We can't rule out a few snow showers this weekend in the mountains.(WDBJ Weather)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

For our science/weather fanatics you’ll have to check out our new podcast! A Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7.

Click below for the latest episode on Virginia’s ancient volcanoes (yes, Virginia does have volcanoes!) with your host Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts! If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com.

Yes, Virginia, we do have volcanoes

Listen to the latest Slight Chance of Science podcast as we check out the hot topic of volcanoes and Virginia's volcanic past.

In this edition of Slight Chance of Science Podcast, Dr. Jim Beard chats with chief...

