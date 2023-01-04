Birthdays
Attorney General Miyares launches investigation into northern Va. high school

On Tuesday, Governor Glenn Youngkin asked Miyares to launch a probe into allegations that...
On Tuesday, Governor Glenn Youngkin asked Miyares to launch a probe into allegations that information about National Merit Awards being withheld from students.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has officially launched an investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Miyares said his Office of Civil Rights will be investigating Fairfax County Public Schools and the high school’s administration for unlawful discrimination in violation of the Virginia Human Rights Act.

“No student should be treated differently because of their race. Students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology are amongst the brightest in the nation, yet some have been punished in the name of ‘equity.’ Racism and race-based government decision-making in any form is wrong and unlawful under Virginia’s Human Rights Act,” said Attorney General Miyares.

On Tuesday, Governor Glenn Youngkin asked Miyares to launch a probe into allegations that information about National Merit Awards - which are determined through student PSAT scores - were withheld from students until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed.

The investigation will examine if the school’s administration’s decision to withhold National Merit Scholarship honors from students and the school’s new admissions policies violate VHRA.

