Chance Harman Classic brings annual hoops showcase back to Floyd County

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For 16 years running, the Chance Harman Classic has assembled some of the best high school basketball talent in the region at Floyd County High School, and this weekend will be no exception.

“Combine [Academy] is coming this year. They’re ranked 22nd in the country,” said organizer Brian Harman. “But if you talk about local talent, 10 of the 14 games are local teams, just around this area. Every one of those games has a top-10 team ranked in the state and four of them are two top-10 teams playing against each other.”

Chance Harman Classic 2023 Schedule! pic.twitter.com/EFzOSspXZ4 — CHMF (@ChanceHarman) January 1, 2023

Harman, who coaches the varsity boys team at Floyd County, began the event in memory of his late son, Chance - who died from pediatric cancer at just four years old.

Since then, the two-day showcase has awarded more than 100 scholarships totaling $140,000, along with nearly $50,000 in donations to Duke Hospital, where Chance was treated.

The event is back in full swing without pandemic restrictions, with a special moment for the Harman family planned for Saturday.

“My daughter is a senior on the Floyd County team here and we had a girls’ game planned last year, but our girls got COVID,” said Harman. “So this year, it’s gonna be official, unless the wheels fall plumb off the wagon. We’re gonna have our first-ever girls’ game in it. My daughter will play before we play on Saturday, so we’re excited about that.”

In the wake of Monday night’s tragic incident involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin, the healing power of sports was on full display, as players from both teams came together to support one another.

It’s a feeling Harman and his family know all too well - but they’re grateful for the support, and Brian says he’s proud of the impact Chance has helped make in his community, and many others.

“It was a bad thing what happened last night in the NFL, but to see the support from all over, put the sport away, put the teams away and the prayer and everything headed in the right direction...it’s not just a basketball event this weekend,” said Harman. “It kind of brings the fellowship back, the community back—what sometimes I think we get in so much of a fast pace that we forget why we do these things, and the games are just the icing on top of the cake.”

Visit the event’s website for more information on the Chance Harman Classic.

