Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Checking social media often may affect teens’ brains, study says

A new study shows the use of social media could be affecting the brains of teens.
A new study shows the use of social media could be affecting the brains of teens.(Pexels)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Frequent use of social media could be a brain-changer for teenagers.

According to a study by neuroscientists at the University of North Carolina, teens who check social media platforms often are more likely to be sensitive to general social rewards and punishments.

The study was conducted with students 12 to 13 years old when research began.

Over a 3-year period, the kids reported their social media behavior and underwent imaging of their brains.

Those who checked social media more often showed greater neural sensitivity in parts of the brain, while those who checked social media less showed less sensitivity.

It’s unclear whether that’s a good or bad thing.

A lead researcher said that, while the study showed a strong correlation between social media habits and greater sensitivity to feedback, it cannot say for sure if one is causing the other.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search continues for missing boaters at Smith Mountain Lake... 1.3.2023
Smith Mountain Lake search switches from rescue to recovery
Family loses all in house fire
Family loses everything in Rocky Mount house fire two days after Christmas
Virginia inmate, former VEC employee convicted in fraud cases
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Crews wrapped up search efforts on Tuesday night
Recovery efforts for missing boaters after fatal accident extend into third day

Latest News

Feeding Southwest Virginia Aims to Help Neighbors Build Better Future
Feeding Southwest Virginia Aims to Help Neighbors Build Better Future
"We can work together. We can get things done," President Joe Biden said in talking of the...
Biden says he intends to visit the US-Mexico border
FILE - Cuban flags fly near the U.S. Embassy in Havana.
Facing migration flood, US resumes services at embassy in Cuba
Rep. Kevin McCarthy is trying to become House speaker despite losing in multiple rounds of...
McCarthy failing anew in bid for speaker; GOP in disarray
Rep. Kevin McCarthy loses additional votes to become Speaker of the House Wednesday.
House stalled amid once-in-a-century fight