(WDBJ) - Pulaski Co. Special Operations crews were called to Claytor Lake State Park on Tuesday for a kayaker that capsized and remained in the water.

Another kayaker close by was able to bring the subject to an island before rescue crews reached the pair and brought the subject on board to a boat ramp. There, the person was taken to EMS for treatment.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.