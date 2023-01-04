Danville Boys and Girls Clubs holds grand reopening to celebrate renovations and new programs

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Danville Area is holding a grand reopening Wednesday night to celebrate some big upgrades.

They received funding from the community to be able to make indoor renovations and start new academic programs to better prepare children for success.

The renovations include a revamped teen room and a new game room with added pops of color to the walls. They are still in the process of renovating the arts room and stem room by adding new flooring, paint, and new desks.

“It’s more than just a grand reopening of the building,” said Gary Terry, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of the Danville Area. “It is a grand reopening of the programming that is available to our kids.”

Their new academic program is called Quad A which focuses on four areas: AI Technology, Agriculture, Arts and Aeronautics.

“We’re trying to get our kids to a point where they are workforce ready once they graduate from high school. We’ve set a new goal line. What used to be our finish line is now a starting point for us,” added Terry.

They plan to launch an e-sports team in their tech center through a partnership with Averett University in February. 12 new computers will also be added to strengthen the new AI Technology program.

“Our city leaders have done a great job of revitalizing Danville. They brought new industries that have created these jobs. We’re trying to do our part to help prepare our kids to be able to take on the responsibility of filling in some of those jobs,” explained Terry.

The total cost of the renovations is around $120,000, all of which came from organizations in the community.

They hope to renovate the gym in the future after all current upgrades are complete.

“Every dollar and every minute that someone spends has the potential to change the trajectory of a child’s life. So, we do not look down at any dollar of any minute as wasted, because it does help the children that we serve.”

They say the renovations should be complete by the middle of 2023.

