Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Day three: Recovery mission still underway for two missing boaters

By Janay Reece
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ)- The search and recovery efforts for two missing boaters continue. The search enters day three.

Crews are expected to return to the Anthony Ford boat dock at Smith Mountain Lake Wednesday morning.

Emergency officials say the search began Monday after receiving multiple reports.

Officials say efforts switched from a rescue to recovery shortly after officials arrived on the scene Monday.

“We believe they’re in the water,” Sgt. Dooley said. “We believe that’s probably where we’re going to find them, in the water.”

Tuesday, police recovered the capsized boat.

First Sgt. Tim Dooley with Virginia Conservation Police explained that boating accidents like this are abnormal this time of year.

“When you get a warm day like we had on Monday, then that obviously brings folks out,” Sgt. Dooley said. “We’re here for the long haul, we’re going to do what we have to do and keep on searching.”

He also explained that due to low visibility, cooler temperatures, and deep waters recovery efforts have been a challenge.

“The air temperature and the water temperature are very different. We had a very warm day Tuesday (yesterday) but the water temperature is still very cool. And so those things when you end up with people in the water, it’s not a good situation,” said Sgt. Dooley.

Dooley said the last few days have been an emotional time for everyone involved.

“When you’re dealing with a situation like this, you know, the lack of emotions with the family and, and things like that. But we’re here for the long haul. We’re going to do what we have to do and we’re going to keep on searching,” he said.

Sgt. Dooley says crews will continue to search around 8:30 a.m. and the chance of wet weather may impact their recovery efforts as well.

Officials have not shared who the boaters are or what led up to the incident.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search continues for missing boaters at Smith Mountain Lake... 1.3.2023
Smith Mountain Lake search switches from rescue to recovery
Family loses all in house fire
Family loses everything in Rocky Mount house fire two days after Christmas
Virginia inmate, former VEC employee convicted in fraud cases
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Crews wrapped up search efforts on Tuesday night
Recovery efforts for two missing boaters at Smith Mountain Lake after a fatal accident extend into a third day

Latest News

Recovery Efforts Resume Wednesday for Two Missing Boaters at Smith Mountain Lake
Recovery Efforts Resume Wednesday for Two Missing Boaters at Smith Mountain Lake
Birthdays and Anniversaries for January 4, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for January 4, 2023
Another round of rain moves through with isolated thunderstorms.
Wednesday January 4, Morning FastCast
HS Basketball Scoreboard Tuesday