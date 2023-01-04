Birthdays
Delegate Williams not guilty of assaulting Delegate March

One southwest Virginia lawmaker has pressed charges against another, following a Republican...
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A judge says Del. Wren Williams is not guilty of assaulting fellow Del. Marie March following a GOP event in Wytheville last September.

The judge heard two and a half hours of testimony in Wythe County General District Court before delivering the verdict shortly after noon January 4, 2023.

March had accused Williams of slamming into her with his shoulder as he left the September 24 event. Williams admitted bumping into March, but said the contact was unintentional.

